Insider Buying: Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) CEO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) CEO Ramin Kamfar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $291,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,719 shares in the company, valued at $322,926.35. This represents a 919.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ramin Kamfar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Ramin Kamfar purchased 700 shares of Bluerock Homes Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $6,097.00.

Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHM traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.58. Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHM. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 228,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 26.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

Bluerock Homes Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of factory-built residential housing. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of single-family and modular homes that are installed on leased land or held for rental and sale. By focusing on factory-built housing, Bluerock aims to deliver an affordable, high-quality alternative to conventional home construction and to generate stable rental income through long-term lease agreements.

The company’s core activities include sourcing newly manufactured homes directly from builders, overseeing their delivery and installation, and managing ongoing property operations.

