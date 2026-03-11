American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,674 shares, an increase of 218.1% from the February 12th total of 6,185 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACLC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.83. 13,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. American Century Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $285.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Century Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

About American Century Large Cap Equity ETF

The American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (ACLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent model. ACLC was launched on Jul 13, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

