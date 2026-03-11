CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.0760. 657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

CNB Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, and operates through its subsidiary, CNB Bank. The company provides a full range of financial services to individual and commercial customers, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage banking, and treasury management solutions. Through its branch network and digital banking platforms, CNB Financial seeks to deliver personalized service and local decision-making across its footprint.

Founded in 1874, CNB Financial has built a regional presence in central and western Pennsylvania, maintaining branches in communities such as Clearfield, Centre, Cambria, Jefferson and Indiana counties.

