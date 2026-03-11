Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.40. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 7,745 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Equus Total Return in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return Trading Up 2.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 1,081.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equus Total Return

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equus Total Return stock. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Equus Total Return as of its most recent SEC filing.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equus Total Return, Inc (NYSE:EQS) is a publicly registered, non-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, managing and repositioning income-producing commercial properties. The company seeks to generate long-term total returns through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by targeting corporate-leased office, industrial and retail assets with value-add potential. Equus Total Return operates with the flexibility to pursue core-plus and opportunistic investment strategies across multiple property types and markets.

The REIT’s portfolio spans major metropolitan regions across the United States, including dense urban markets along the East Coast, growth corridors in Texas and established industrial hubs in the Midwest and West Coast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.