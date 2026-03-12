Contrasting Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Free Report) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Align Technology has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A Align Technology 10.17% 15.16% 9.61%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Align Technology $4.03 billion 3.09 $410.35 million $5.66 30.89

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Align Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 0.00 Align Technology 0 8 6 0 2.43

Align Technology has a consensus price target of $198.08, indicating a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Align Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Summary

Align Technology beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Global Roundtable Corporation operates in the health and wellness business. It also provides products and ancillary services in the mental wellness segment and optical-vision medical care. The company was formerly known as Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. and changed its name to Global Roundtable Corporation in May 2023. Global Roundtable Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. The segment also provides Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go and Invisalign Go Plus; retention products, Invisalign training, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment; and Invisalign Palatal Expander, a 3D printed orthodontic device; and 3D printing solutions. Its Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services segment offers iTero intraoral scanning system, a single hardware platform for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and orthodontists software for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; Align Oral Health Suite, a digital interface designed to enhance dental consultations; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan, as well as subscription software, disposables, rentals, leases, pay per scan, and CAD/CAM software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

