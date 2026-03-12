DouYu International (DOYU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0675) per share and revenue of $122.7790 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

DouYu International Price Performance

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.80. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DouYu International by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 59,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, listed on NASDAQ under the ticker DOYU, is a leading Chinese live streaming service primarily focused on video game entertainment. The company’s platform connects gamers, content creators and viewers through real-time video streams, interactive chat rooms and virtual gifting features. DouYu’s service offers broadcasts of popular esports tournaments, gaming walkthroughs and user-generated live content, catering to a broad audience of gaming enthusiasts.

In addition to gaming streams, DouYu has expanded its offerings to include non-gaming content such as talent shows, lifestyle programs and professional esports events, enabling a diversified content mix.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.