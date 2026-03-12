Analysts Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT at $20.56

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.5556.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DRVN

More Driven Brands News

Neutral Sentiment: Unclear short?interest data reported for March shows anomalous/zero values (likely a data error) and should not be relied on for positioning decisions until corrected.

Unclear short?interest data reported for March shows anomalous/zero values (likely a data error) and should not be relied on for positioning decisions until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Multiple national plaintiff law firms (Hagens Berman, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Rosen, Robbins, Faruqi, Wolf Haldenstein, Berger Montague, Kirby McInerney, Barrack Rodos & Bacine and others) have announced filings or investigations alleging securities fraud after Driven Brands said its financial statements for the past two fiscal years can no longer be relied upon. These notices warn of widespread accounting errors and ineffective internal controls, a development that can increase litigation costs, management distraction and potential regulatory scrutiny. Hagens Berman Investor Alert

Multiple national plaintiff law firms (Hagens Berman, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Rosen, Robbins, Faruqi, Wolf Haldenstein, Berger Montague, Kirby McInerney, Barrack Rodos & Bacine and others) have announced filings or investigations alleging securities fraud after Driven Brands said its financial statements for the past two fiscal years can no longer be relied upon. These notices warn of widespread accounting errors and ineffective internal controls, a development that can increase litigation costs, management distraction and potential regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Press releases from plaintiff firms emphasize that Driven Brands’ restatement triggered a near?40% decline, and they are soliciting lead?plaintiff motions (deadline May 8, 2026). The concentrated legal outreach increases the probability of consolidated litigation and sizable legal exposure depending on investigation outcomes. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld Alert

Press releases from plaintiff firms emphasize that Driven Brands’ restatement triggered a near?40% decline, and they are soliciting lead?plaintiff motions (deadline May 8, 2026). The concentrated legal outreach increases the probability of consolidated litigation and sizable legal exposure depending on investigation outcomes. Negative Sentiment: Multiple newly filed class actions and reminder notices (Business Wire, GlobeNewswire, PR Newswire) name the company and certain executives and allege misleading statements about financials and internal controls. Potential outcomes include damages, insurance recoveries that may be limited, and operational impacts while accountants and auditors resolve restatement items. Howard G. Smith Filing Notice

Multiple newly filed class actions and reminder notices (Business Wire, GlobeNewswire, PR Newswire) name the company and certain executives and allege misleading statements about financials and internal controls. Potential outcomes include damages, insurance recoveries that may be limited, and operational impacts while accountants and auditors resolve restatement items. Negative Sentiment: Investor?notice campaigns by several firms (e.g., Robbins LLP, Rosen Law, Faruqi & Faruqi) are actively soliciting lead?plaintiff candidates — an indication consolidation of lawsuits is underway. For investors, that raises uncertainty around timing of restated results, potential covenant/credit issues, and future guidance. Robbins LLP Notice

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Driven Brands this week:

Driven Brands stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.09. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott L. O’melia sold 46,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 326,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,104. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,301.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,426,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,812 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at $44,645,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,911,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,990,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,144,000 after buying an additional 1,083,896 shares during the period. Finally, Emeth Value Capital LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC now owns 3,263,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,745,000 after buying an additional 842,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) is a leading North American provider of automotive aftermarket services, operating through a network of franchised and company-owned locations. The company’s platform encompasses a diverse portfolio of car care and maintenance brands, including Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting, Take 5 Oil Change, and Carstar Collision Repair. Driven Brands delivers a full range of services from routine maintenance and oil changes to collision repair, paint protection, and vehicle customization.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Driven Brands serves both individual consumers and commercial clients across the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.