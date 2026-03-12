Analysts Set Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) PT at $12.56

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.5625.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Northland Securities set a $14.25 target price on shares of Green Dot and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

GDOT stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $633.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 785.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 188,093 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,416,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 182,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 980,012 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 415.5% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 197,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 159,308 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

