NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS Stock Position Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,822,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434,986 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.09% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $279,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson sold 443,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $14,753,257.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,288. This trade represents a 71.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 32,612 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $1,037,061.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,425.40. This represents a 57.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422,314 shares of company stock valued at $47,090,707. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.04.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 906.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. Research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small?molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small?molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.