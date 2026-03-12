First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $53,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 53,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Astera Labs by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Astera Labs by 289.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $124.71 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $1,485,843.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,781,796.23. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $1,174,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,046,027.48. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,292 shares of company stock valued at $27,676,069. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.89.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

