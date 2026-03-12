Terrell Kirk Crews II Sells 19,672 Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $95.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy News Roundup

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $104 (from $91) and reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong demand for large?scale power (data centers) that should support NEER segment growth and future earnings. UBS Raises NextEra Energy (NEE) Target

UBS raised its price target to $104 (from $91) and reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong demand for large?scale power (data centers) that should support NEER segment growth and future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish research pieces argue NEE is trading below its historical multiple despite durable growth drivers (30 GW backlog, regulated cash flows, data?center optionality), supporting a longer?term buy thesis. Seeking Alpha — Discount to History

Several bullish research pieces argue NEE is trading below its historical multiple despite durable growth drivers (30 GW backlog, regulated cash flows, data?center optionality), supporting a longer?term buy thesis. Positive Sentiment: TradeSmith’s Health Indicator placed NextEra in its “Green Zone,” a third?party signal of above?average financial/health metrics relative to peers — supportive for investor confidence. TradeSmith Green Zone

TradeSmith’s Health Indicator placed NextEra in its “Green Zone,” a third?party signal of above?average financial/health metrics relative to peers — supportive for investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: NextEra raised its quarterly dividend to $0.6232 (annualized $2.49), up from $0.57 — a direct positive for income investors and a signal of cash?flow confidence (payout ratio ~76%).

NextEra raised its quarterly dividend to $0.6232 (annualized $2.49), up from $0.57 — a direct positive for income investors and a signal of cash?flow confidence (payout ratio ~76%). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is generally constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” with several firms raising targets — Morgan Stanley $106, JPMorgan and others), which provides medium?term support but may not prevent short?term volatility. Analyst Consensus / Targets

Analyst coverage is generally constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” with several firms raising targets — Morgan Stanley $106, JPMorgan and others), which provides medium?term support but may not prevent short?term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Risk Officer Terrell Kirk Crews II plans to resign (effective March 20); the exit raises governance and oversight questions during an active project pipeline but no successor has been named yet — monitor for interim coverage or appointments. CRO Resignation / Risk Oversight

Chief Risk Officer Terrell Kirk Crews II plans to resign (effective March 20); the exit raises governance and oversight questions during an active project pipeline but no successor has been named yet — monitor for interim coverage or appointments. Negative Sentiment: EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares at about $90.27 (disclosed 3/9), reducing his holding ~21% — the size and timing of the sale can be a negative for near?term sentiment. EVP Form 4

EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares at about $90.27 (disclosed 3/9), reducing his holding ~21% — the size and timing of the sale can be a negative for near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares at about $90.27 (disclosed 3/9), also trimming his stake by ~21% — multiple insider sales amplify negative signaling to the market. Treasurer Form 4

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,790,000 after purchasing an additional 966,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,347,000 after purchasing an additional 485,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.