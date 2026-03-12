Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Up 478.2% in February

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 52,662 shares, a growth of 478.2% from the February 12th total of 9,108 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 179,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sandvik Price Performance

SDVKY stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. Sandvik has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Get Sandvik alerts:

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Sandvik had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDVKY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut Sandvik from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sandvik from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on SDVKY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 3,795.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik’s core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.