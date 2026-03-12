Patrick James Buehler Sells 697 Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick James Buehler sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.36, for a total transaction of $132,680.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,252.76. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick James Buehler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Patrick James Buehler sold 1,361 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $266,660.73.

First Solar Stock Up 1.2%

First Solar stock opened at $200.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day moving average is $236.15. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,721,979 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,026,108,000 after purchasing an additional 464,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,680,000 after buying an additional 111,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $761,396,000 after buying an additional 24,206 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in First Solar by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $375,122,000 after buying an additional 854,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in First Solar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,215,461 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $578,791,000 after buying an additional 189,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating (while trimming its price target), signaling confidence in demand and the company’s growth trajectory — this helps underpin buying interest. Read More.

Analyst support remains: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating (while trimming its price target), signaling confidence in demand and the company’s growth trajectory — this helps underpin buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst/backing and coverage (several buys and outperform ratings from firms such as Guggenheim and Goldman cited in recent notes) reinforce a longer?term bullish view even as some targets were trimmed — supports conviction among growth/value investors. Read More.

Broader analyst/backing and coverage (several buys and outperform ratings from firms such as Guggenheim and Goldman cited in recent notes) reinforce a longer?term bullish view even as some targets were trimmed — supports conviction among growth/value investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: Zacks notes FSLR rose while the broader market dipped — a near?term technical/flow event rather than fundamental news. Traders may have rotated into defensible renewable names on the pullback. Read More.

Market context: Zacks notes FSLR rose while the broader market dipped — a near?term technical/flow event rather than fundamental news. Traders may have rotated into defensible renewable names on the pullback. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Relative performance note: commentary that FSLR has lagged some energy peers in 2026 is more market narrative than company news, but can weigh on sentiment/flows if investors favor cyclical energy winners. Read More.

Relative performance note: commentary that FSLR has lagged some energy peers in 2026 is more market narrative than company news, but can weigh on sentiment/flows if investors favor cyclical energy winners. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling on March 9–10: multiple senior executives — including CEO Mark Widmar (5,537 shares, ~\$1.05M) and other C?suite members — sold stock. The breadth of sales can be perceived as reduced insider exposure or opportunistic monetization and is a short?term negative for investor sentiment. Read More.

Significant insider selling on March 9–10: multiple senior executives — including CEO Mark Widmar (5,537 shares, ~\$1.05M) and other C?suite members — sold stock. The breadth of sales can be perceived as reduced insider exposure or opportunistic monetization and is a short?term negative for investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz issued an investor alert investigating claims on behalf of First Solar investors — potential litigation/regulatory scrutiny increases uncertainty and is typically viewed as a near?term headwind for the stock. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Argus cut their price objective on First Solar from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on First Solar from $326.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on First Solar from $279.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.65.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

