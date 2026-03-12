Benchmark Cuts Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Price Target to $21.00

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $42.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 112.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXOD. Singular Research raised shares of Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exodus Movement from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Exodus Movement from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.
Exodus Movement Stock Down 9.5%
Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter. Exodus Movement had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 27.16%. Equities analysts expect that Exodus Movement will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exodus Movement
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXOD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Exodus Movement by 42,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exodus Movement by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Exodus Movement in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exodus Movement by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.
Exodus Movement Company Profile
Exodus Movement, Inc is a software company focused on developing user-friendly tools for managing digital assets. Its flagship product, the Exodus Wallet, is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet available on desktop and mobile platforms. The wallet enables users to secure, send, receive and exchange a broad range of digital currencies while retaining full control of their private keys. With built-in portfolio tracking and an integrated exchange feature powered by third-party liquidity providers, Exodus offers a one-stop interface for both newcomers and experienced crypto enthusiasts.
Since its initial release in mid-2016, Exodus has expanded support to over 100 cryptocurrencies and tokens, including major assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as well as numerous ERC-20 tokens.
