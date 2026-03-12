Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Down 14% – What’s Next?

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 435.52 and last traded at GBX 437.75. Approximately 2,046,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,331,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 509.

Saga Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £659.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 488.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,149.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Saga

(Get Free Report)

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.