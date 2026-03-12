Short Interest in Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Decreases By 44.1%

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,857 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the February 12th total of 44,484 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 378,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of HCMLY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. 225,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Holcim has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCMLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France’s Lafarge, which created one of the world’s largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

