GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 220,106 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 12th total of 423,718 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut GMO Payment Gateway to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMYTF remained flat at C$48.65 during trading on Thursday. 1,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.29. GMO Payment Gateway has a 52-week low of C$47.75 and a 52-week high of C$62.75.

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc is a Tokyo-based financial technology company specializing in electronic payment processing services. Established in 2001 as part of the GMO Internet Group, the company provides infrastructure that enables merchants to accept a wide range of payment methods securely and efficiently.

The firm’s core offerings include credit and debit card authorization, digital wallet integration, recurring billing solutions, and mobile payment acceptance. In addition to online checkout systems, GMO Payment Gateway supplies point-of-sale (POS) terminals and e-commerce platform plug-ins designed to streamline transactions for both brick-and-mortar and internet-based retailers.

Beyond basic transaction processing, GMO Payment Gateway delivers value-added services such as fraud detection and prevention, data analytics, and settlement management.

