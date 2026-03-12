Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 23.300-23.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 21.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.9 billion-$26.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.0 billion. Adobe also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 5.800-5.850 EPS.
Adobe Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.78. 7,890,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe has a twelve month low of $244.28 and a twelve month high of $422.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.39.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.18. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Adobe
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets and previews show strong odds of an earnings beat (markets put ~92% chance of beating EPS; consensus revenue/EPS estimates have risen ahead of the call), which could spark a relief rally if Adobe confirms AI-driven growth. Adobe Earnings Prediction Market Preview: What Will They Say On The Earnings Call?
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe is rolling out stronger generative-AI features in Photoshop and Firefly (conversational editing, smarter image tools) that support long?term product differentiation and monetization of AI capabilities. Adobe Rolls Out Smarter AI Image Editing In Photoshop And Firefly
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe expanded a high?profile MLB partnership to embed its enterprise AI tools into fan experiences — a commercial validation point for enterprise AI demand. Adobe, MLB Expand Partnership To Power AI-Driven Fan Experiences
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst models and consensus were updated ahead of the print (estimates around $5.87 EPS / $6.28B revenue), so much of the expectations move is already priced in — results must show clear AI traction to change the narrative. Adobe Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro headlines (oil/geo?politics and soft market futures) are damping tech appetite overall today, which can amplify moves in large-cap software names like Adobe. 5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target from $400 to $325 and kept a Hold rating — a visible downgrade that signals lower analyst optimism and likely pressured sentiment. TD Cowen Lowers PT on Adobe (ADBE), Keeps a Hold Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Shares are down materially YTD as investors debate whether generative AI helps or disrupts Adobe’s core creative franchise; that skepticism makes the earnings reaction binary and increases downside on any weaker guidance. Adobe Stock Down 18% YTD Before Q1 Earnings: Can AI Spark Rebound?
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose in February (notable increase vs. prior month), which can amplify downside pressure and volatility around the print if the beat isn’t convincing.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 430,537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,684,000 after acquiring an additional 203,494 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,535,000. Finally, Blue Sparrow LLC DE bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,500,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Gold’s Big Move May Be Creating Early Opportunities
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Read this or regret it forever
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Only 500 people today…
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.