Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 23.300-23.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 21.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.9 billion-$26.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.0 billion. Adobe also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 5.800-5.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.78. 7,890,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe has a twelve month low of $244.28 and a twelve month high of $422.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.18. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.08.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 430,537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,684,000 after acquiring an additional 203,494 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,535,000. Finally, Blue Sparrow LLC DE bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,500,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

