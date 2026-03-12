Short Interest in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents (NYSEARCA:TAXM) Increases By 103.2%

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents (NYSEARCA:TAXM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,144 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the February 12th total of 1,055 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents Stock Performance

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.18. 439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $51.26.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents Cuts Dividend

About BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents (TAXM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of US dollar-denominated municipal securities and taxable fixed income instruments, aiming to provide attractive after-tax income specifically for Massachusetts residents. TAXM was launched on Mar 13, 2025 and is issued by BondBloxx.

