Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) CMO Sells 30,000 Shares

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) CMO Harold Bernstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harold Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $690,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Harold Bernstein sold 25,156 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,011,271.20.

On Monday, January 5th, Harold Bernstein sold 412 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,480.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Harold Bernstein sold 4,432 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $179,185.76.

On Monday, December 29th, Harold Bernstein sold 45,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,825,200.00.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAZE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.83. 703,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,240. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 4.47. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $52.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maze Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAZE. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Maze Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,567,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 438,274 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 362,060 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,111,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

