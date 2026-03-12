Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) SVP Sells $1,892,331.59 in Stock

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total value of $1,892,331.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,080.98. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE VLO traded up $4.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,706. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.62. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $240.27.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Key Valero Energy News

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.83%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,725,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $541,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

