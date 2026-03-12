PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $35,120,580.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 838,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $35,120,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,391,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,140,917.18. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 22,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $881,760.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $9,546,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 903,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $38,490,122.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 99,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $3,992,670.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 120,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $4,599,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $8,727,500.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $110,370.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $15,921,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $48,300.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 228,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $8,056,910.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of PBF stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $42.91. 5,607,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,090. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -74.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PBF. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $31.15.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,729,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 574,001 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

