Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. It also holds interest in the Mt. Elsie project that consists of three exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 19 square kilometers located in the north-east of Nullagine, Western Australia.

