Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.6%

TSE WPM traded down C$3.21 on Thursday, hitting C$198.85. 616,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$194.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.14. The stock has a market cap of C$90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.08. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$96.18 and a 52 week high of C$226.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$220.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$205.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.86.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 13 development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine.

