India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.50 and last traded at GBX 145.65. 154,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 255,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £96.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.55.

To provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in listed mid and small cap Indian companies. Investments may also be made in large cap Indian companies where the Fund Manager believes long-term capital appreciation will be achieved. The Company may hold liquid assets (including cash) pending deployment in suitable investments. It is the Company’s declared policy not to hedge the exposure to the Indian Rupee.

