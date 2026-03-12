Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.56 and last traded at $58.8050. 56,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8,044% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.5550.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.84.
About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
