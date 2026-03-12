Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Automotive Finco Corp. (CVE:AFCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. 85,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 30,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Automotive Finco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 77.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$33.10 million and a PE ratio of -13.92.

About Automotive Finco

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector. The company was formerly known as Augyva Mining Resources Inc and changed its name to Automotive Finco Corp. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

