CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 9,798 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $517,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,462.40. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, February 19th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,967 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $366,324.86.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,552,500.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Samarth Kulkarni sold 60,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,613,800.00.

CRSP traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.87. 3,284,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,127. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,569.77% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

Positive Sentiment: FY2025 commercial progress — CRSP reported growth in commercial revenue driven by CASGEVY (reported $116M for FY25, $54M in Q4), which supports the long?term commercial thesis for the company’s lead product. CRSP FY25 revenue

FY2025 commercial progress — CRSP reported growth in commercial revenue driven by CASGEVY (reported $116M for FY25, $54M in Q4), which supports the long?term commercial thesis for the company’s lead product. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest — reports show notable additions by some funds (including ARK Invest) in recent quarters, a sign that selective investors see upside at current levels. This can provide a backstop for shares over time. ARK buys

Institutional interest — reports show notable additions by some funds (including ARK Invest) in recent quarters, a sign that selective investors see upside at current levels. This can provide a backstop for shares over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model tweaks — Brookline Capital made small downward tweaks to FY2028–FY2030 EPS forecasts (minor reductions in multi?year projections). These adjustments are modest and reflect model updates rather than new negative clinical data. (Source: Brookline reports)

Analyst model tweaks — Brookline Capital made small downward tweaks to FY2028–FY2030 EPS forecasts (minor reductions in multi?year projections). These adjustments are modest and reflect model updates rather than new negative clinical data. (Source: Brookline reports) Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears anomalous — filings in mid?March show zero reported short interest in the dataset provided, a likely reporting artifact; days?to?cover is effectively 0.0 in those numbers, so this item offers no clear directional signal. (Data summary)

Short?interest data appears anomalous — filings in mid?March show zero reported short interest in the dataset provided, a likely reporting artifact; days?to?cover is effectively 0.0 in those numbers, so this item offers no clear directional signal. (Data summary) Negative Sentiment: Upsized $550M convertible senior notes offering — CRSP priced $550M of convertible notes due 2031 (upsized from $350M) with an initial conversion price ~ $76.56 (?45% premium to pre?deal price). While proceeds (~$536M net) bolster liquidity, the deal introduces potential future dilution if conversions occur and the upsizing/offer timing likely pressured the share price today. Convertible notes PR

Upsized $550M convertible senior notes offering — CRSP priced $550M of convertible notes due 2031 (upsized from $350M) with an initial conversion price ~ $76.56 (?45% premium to pre?deal price). While proceeds (~$536M net) bolster liquidity, the deal introduces potential future dilution if conversions occur and the upsizing/offer timing likely pressured the share price today. Negative Sentiment: Near?term market reaction — news flow around the financing and profit taking led to a sharp intraday decline in recent sessions, reinforcing that the convertible deal + analyst updates are the primary drivers of today’s weakness. Market dip

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,777,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,950,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,026,000 after buying an additional 968,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,016,000 after buying an additional 243,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,082,000 after purchasing an additional 859,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSK plc purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent ?-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

