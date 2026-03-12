The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) EVP Lori Rodden Sells 40,693 Shares

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Lori Rodden sold 40,693 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $5,617,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,365.60. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4%

HIG traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.46. 1,864,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,300. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.49 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

