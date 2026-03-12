Short Interest in NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CPLB) Grows By 1,380.5%

NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CPLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,106 shares, an increase of 1,380.5% from the February 12th total of 1,223 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

CPLB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 405,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,144. NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34.

Get NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,914,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

About NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF

The NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a wide range of corporate, government, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, while aiming to maintain a portfolio modified duration to worst within 2.5 years of its benchmark. Up to 30% may be invested in high yield bonds, and up to 20% in foreign issuers. CPLB was launched on Jun 17, 2021 and is issued by New York Life Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.