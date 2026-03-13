First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,018 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the February 12th total of 25,508 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,322 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,322 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%
FCAL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.21 and a beta of 0.25.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
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