First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,018 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the February 12th total of 25,508 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,322 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,322 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

FCAL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.21 and a beta of 0.25.

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First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4,304.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 314,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 306,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 171.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

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First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

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