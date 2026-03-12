Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Short Interest Down 52.8% in February

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,471 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the February 12th total of 26,443 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,590 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,590 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA TYD traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,954,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 37.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 29.5% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market. Rafferty Asset Management, LLC is the Fund’s investment adviser.

