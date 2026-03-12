SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) Short Interest Update

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 49,269 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the February 12th total of 19,441 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,321 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,321 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Arax Advisory Partners owned approximately 0.09% of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,983. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This is an increase from SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

