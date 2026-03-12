Findev (CVE:FDI) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Findev Stock Down 1.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.60 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of -0.18.

Findev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, townhouses, purpose-built rentals, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.