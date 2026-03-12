Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Gary Mize Sells 107,100 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) Director Gary Mize sold 107,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $249,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 281,226 shares in the company, valued at $655,256.58. This represents a 27.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GEVO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 7,324,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,751. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $590.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.52 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,350,000 after acquiring an additional 455,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,424,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after buying an additional 944,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,878,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,940 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 4,138,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Gevo, Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company’s core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo’s integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo’s primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

