Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68, FiscalAI reports.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 748,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,396.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 20,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: INO reported Q4 results and beat EPS expectations, reporting $0.31 vs. consensus (?$0.37); management also provided FY commentary. This upside can support sentiment if revenue/cash guidance appears healthy. Quarterly Press Release

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines aimed at treating and preventing infectious diseases and cancers. The company leverages proprietary technologies to design synthetic DNA sequences that encode antigens capable of eliciting targeted immune responses. Inovio’s business activities span early research through clinical development, with a primary emphasis on advancing candidates against viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, human papillomavirus (HPV), HIV, Ebola, Zika and other emerging threats.

Central to Inovio’s platform is its SynCon® technology, which constructs optimized DNA plasmids for broad antigen coverage, and the Cellectra® electroporation device, designed to enhance cellular uptake and expression of DNA vaccines.

