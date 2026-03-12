Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Expand Energy stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Expand Energy stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,879,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,038. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $126.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expand Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.46.

Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,976,035. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expand Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 255.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

