NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.06. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 93,763 shares.

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of NTG Clarity Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NTG Clarity Networks currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.46.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

