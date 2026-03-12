Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Abbott Laboratories stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.18. 10,837,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,097,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.