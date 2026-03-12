Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kinder Morgan stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,177,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 141,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,078 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,664.70. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,838.25. The trade was a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $1,418,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Freedom Capital raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

