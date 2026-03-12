Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Invitation Home stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,189,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,814. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 12.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 24.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

