Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,935. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.71 and its 200-day moving average is $284.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.