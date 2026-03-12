GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 191,787 shares, a growth of 229.1% from the February 12th total of 58,285 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 98,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,703. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE: GNT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in the natural resources sector, including mining, energy, agriculture and forestry businesses. In addition to selecting resource-oriented equities, the trust employs a covered-call writing strategy on select holdings to generate supplemental income for its shareholders.

Portfolio exposures span a broad range of industries within the natural resources space, such as precious metals producers, base metals miners, oil and gas companies, agricultural firms and related service providers.

