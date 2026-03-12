Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fair Isaac stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 6.3%

Fair Isaac stock traded down $73.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,092.19. 969,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,447.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,588.86. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,068.67 and a one year high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Bayban bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,565. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,972.31.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

