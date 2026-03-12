HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head to Head Survey

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and HudBay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -14.14% -13.71% HudBay Minerals 25.71% 8.91% 4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and HudBay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 1 0 6 1 2.88 HudBay Minerals 0 2 12 2 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.80%. HudBay Minerals has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.12%. Given HudBay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HudBay Minerals is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

70.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of HudBay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of HudBay Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Perpetua Resources has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HudBay Minerals has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and HudBay Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$14.48 million ($0.50) -62.62 HudBay Minerals $2.21 billion 3.92 $568.50 million $1.43 15.26

HudBay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HudBay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HudBay Minerals beats Perpetua Resources on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

