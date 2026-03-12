Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) vs. Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Head-To-Head Survey

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) and Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Cadiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -55.77% N/A N/A Cadiz -206.65% -93.48% -24.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Cadiz shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Cadiz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $58.41 million N/A -$17.80 million ($31.93) -0.05 Cadiz $9.61 million 44.97 -$31.14 million ($0.49) -10.61

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Cadiz”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz. Cadiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scheid Vineyards, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Scheid Vineyards and Cadiz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cadiz 1 1 2 0 2.25

Cadiz has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Cadiz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadiz is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Volatility and Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadiz has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards beats Cadiz on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources. It serves public water systems, government agencies, and other clients. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

