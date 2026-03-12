BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,484 shares, an increase of 334.6% from the February 12th total of 5,403 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,628 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,628 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock International Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIDD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 178,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,904. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.10.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

