Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Increases By 252.2%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,394 shares, an increase of 252.2% from the February 12th total of 5,507 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,337 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 129,337 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,487,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,842,000 after acquiring an additional 454,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 116.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 106,068 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,842 shares in the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Shares of JOF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,082. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Announces Dividend

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc (NYSE: JOF) is a U.S.-listed closed-end investment company dedicated to long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Japan’s smaller capitalization equities. The fund seeks to identify and invest in firms whose market valuations and growth prospects may be overlooked by broader market indices, offering investors differentiated access to Japan’s domestic growth opportunities.

The portfolio typically comprises equity securities of companies traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other recognized Japanese markets, with a focus on firms outside the large-cap segment.

