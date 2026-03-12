Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 137,983 shares, an increase of 288.7% from the February 12th total of 35,498 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,767 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,767 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of PILL stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 114,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Get Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares ETF (PILL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified equal-weighted index of pharmaceutical companies in the US. PILL was launched on Nov 15, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.