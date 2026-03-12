Insider Selling: Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CEO Sells 206,827 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $4,128,266.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $3,728,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $3,352,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Andrew Bialecki sold 155,219 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $3,931,697.27.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $4,057,092.16.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Andrew Bialecki sold 140,646 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $3,855,106.86.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Andrew Bialecki sold 16,649 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $499,636.49.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Andrew Bialecki sold 137,504 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $3,975,240.64.

On Monday, December 22nd, Andrew Bialecki sold 100,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $3,297,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Andrew Bialecki sold 100,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $3,040,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Andrew Bialecki sold 138,648 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $4,026,337.92.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Klaviyo stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.08 and a beta of 1.28. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 317.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KVYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

